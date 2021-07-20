Congratulations to everyone involved in the Miss McAlester competition held Saturday — and to our community's two new representatives.
Emilee Coxsey was crowned as the 2022 Miss McAlester among five candidates during Saturday’s competition held at the S. Arch Thompson Auditorium, and Hensley Kidd was named the 2022 Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen.
We applaud all of the candidates for showing courage to go on stage and present themselves to judges in several categories including talent, red carpet attire, on-stage interview, social change platform, and more.
The program's mission is to help young women continue to grow into our future community leaders, and support them in their future endeavors through scholarships.
Coxsey's platform is Foundation for Tomorrow, for which she strives to help students feel like they belong at school and find educational opportunities.
She also detailed how her Friendship Bench project helps children throughout Pittsburg County who suffer from bullying.
“This project basically was a bench with encouraging words written on it and it allowed students to go there whenever they were being picked on or being bullied,” Coxsey said.
Coxsey said she started with two benches and there are now 23 benches at other schools throughout the county.
She is the daughter of Phillip and Deanna Coxsey and a senior at McAlester High School.
Kidd is a Pittsburg High School student and the daughter of Alisha Kidd and the late Shawn Kidd. Her platform was Kidd Strong and her talent was a jazz dance to “Everybody Wants to Be a Cat.”
But the two are just a sample of the great things candidates have done for our community and we believe there will be more to come from Miss McAlester competitors throughout the years.
The local contest is affiliated with the Miss America organization, which contributes tens of thousands of hours of community service each year and raised more than $16 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and scholarships since 2007 through its candidates. Miss Oklahoma offers more than $2 million in scholarships each year to competitors.
Beta Iota of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International is a philanthropic organization that has sponsored the Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen Scholarships Competitions since 1978.
We believe the Miss McAlester competition helps young women gain confidence in themselves and promotes goodwill through community service in our community.
Congratulations to all the candidates for their hard work and community service, and we hope more people continue to get involved.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
