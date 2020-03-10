County officials took more positive steps to improve security at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
Metal detectors were used at the Pittsburg County Courthouse on Monday morning as jury selection began in a first-degree murder trial. Law enforcement officers were stationed with the metal detectors at both public entrances.
We applaud county officials for working to improve security at the courthouse, where matters can become volatile. That's why citizens are prohibited from carrying firearms in the courthouse and why security officers are important.
Citizens must feel safe in public places like the courthouse — whether they are serving on juries, attending court, or filing paperwork — and minimizing risks is vital to ensuring their safety.
People entering the courthouse were told to put car keys and metallic objects into a tray before passing through the devices on Monday. After a metal object is detected, a person will be asked to double check there is no more metal on them before walking through the metal detector again. If the person fails again to get clearance, law enforcement officers will use a handheld security wand to detect a signal's source.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan contacted District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith to see if any metal detectors were available.
Officials located three, including the two used Monday and a third that wasn't working properly and is set to be repaired.
"We're trying to enhance security," Morris said.
Metal detectors at the courthouse can help stop someone from carrying out a nefarious plan or take a weapon out of the hands of someone who might react violently to a court order.
The addition of deputies at the courthouse is another improvement to security. Law enforcement officers are trained and certified by the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET) to ensure they know how and — more importantly — when to shoot to ensure the public's safety.
Morris and the Pittsburg County commissioners discussed improving security at the courthouse in August 2019 after previously having just one full-time and one part-time officer on duty.
Courthouse deputies Jeremy James and Matt McFarland were joined Monday by four reserve deputies on duty at the courthouse.
We applaud county officials for increasing security at the courthouse, especially during a trial docket.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
