If there were no media witnesses of John Grant’s execution on Thursday, all anyone would know of it is the Oklahoma Department of Corrections statement that there were “no complications.”
An ODOC spokesman said Grant died with “no complications” in a statement following Oklahoma’s first execution since a series of problematic lethal injections led to a six-year moratorium.
Scott Crow, Oklahoma’s prisons director, also said in a virtual press conference Friday the execution followed state law and department protocols with “no complications.”
“The basis for that is at no point through the protocol or administering the protocol were there ever any delays or any complications that prevented the protocol from being completed,” Crow said.
But five media members who witnessed Grant’s execution Thursday at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester described it differently.
Sean Murphy, a longtime Associated Press writer who’s witnessed 14 executions including the one Thursday, said shortly after the first drug was administered, Grant convulsed nearly two dozen times and vomited on himself before his death.
“I’ve never seen an inmate vomit,” Murphy said of executions he’s witnessed.
Murphy compared Grant’s death to the 2014 Oklahoma execution of Clayton Lockett — who writhed in the 43 minutes before his death that brought scrutiny on Oklahoma’s execution protocols and led to the moratorium.
Lockett died of a heart attack after spending more than 40 minutes on a gurney with an IV that was not properly administered in his groin, a state investigation later determined.
Oklahoma’s problematic executions before the moratorium and the lethal injection Thursday exemplify why the media’s presence and reporting are essential.
Five seats at each of Oklahoma’s executions are reserved for media members — including one for the Associated Press, one for a news outlet from where the crime occurred, and three chosen by lottery.
Media witnesses said Grant had about two dozen “full-body convulsions” and that staff had to wipe Grant’s own vomit from his face and neck.
The ODOC statements that Grant’s execution occurred with “no complications” don’t give a complete picture of what media witnesses say happened in the death chamber.
This underscores the importance of having media at executions, so people in Oklahoma, the nation, and around the world will have a clearer picture when prison officials say an execution occurred without complications.
Transparency is vital when our government and its agencies take action, especially when taking a human life.
That’s a vital function of the Fourth Estate — holding government and its agencies accountable for their actions.
Otherwise, the state could carry out executions in secrecy without a clear picture of what happened.
Media witnesses, readers, our own staff, the state’s prison director and others agree the details of Grant’s execution were grim.
It’s difficult — but it’s vital for the media to be there to provide a fuller account when prison officials say an execution occurred with “no complications.”
