Local officials recently met with federal legislators with the goal of keeping local issues at the forefront.
City of McAlester officials told us after the 11th annual McAlester Stampede that they were encouraged about the future of the defense industry in the McAlester area.
The McAlester Stampede is designed to offer local leaders and defense representatives opportunity to meet with federal legislators and defense officials and personnel at the Pentagon.
These meetings help to ensure a vital part of our community’s history and economy stay intact.
It’s important for our local officials to build, maintain and strengthen relationships through these meetings to ensure the future of our community.
McAlester is home to the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant — the largest employer in Pittsburg County and America's premier warhead-producing facility that accounts for roughly one-third of the DoD's munitions.
The McAlester Naval Ammunition Depot originally opened in the midst of World War II on May 20, 1943, before it was transferred to the U.S. Army and became known as the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant in 1977.
Some citizens and officials through the years voiced concerns over the possibility of losing McAAP in the event of a Base Realignment and Closure Commission — a congressionally authorized process the Department of Defense uses to reorganize its base structure known as a BRAC.
A BRAC Commission decision in 1995 to close a facility in Savanna, Illinois, led to the U.S. Army Defense Ammunition Center's relocation to McAlester in 1998.
We believe the workforce our community supplies, the base’s production, and continued success at McAAP show the importance of keeping the plant here.
Local officials meeting with federal legislators and defense officials will further ensure the plant’s future in our community.
Fourteen community leaders and defense industry representatives traveled to Washington with McAlester Defense Support Association Executive Director Steven Smith for the McAlester Stampede held Nov. 14-16.
Some of the highlights from the meeting included direct hires at McAAP will continue until 2025, a micro electric grid on the plant’s grounds is among several modernizations, upgrades to the track connecting to the McAAP gate Haywood, discussions over employee pay, and much more.
Attendees also honored U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who is retiring from office at the end of December. Inhofe is the ranking member on the Senate Armed Services Committee and a staunch supporter of McAAP and the defense industry.
We believe these meetings with dignitaries will ensure that McAlester and the defense industry will continue to receive support and continue to help our community thrive.
