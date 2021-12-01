Education is vital for our community's future and we applaud a local school recognized again at the national level for its success with students.
McAlester’s Edmond Doyle Elementary was again named a National Blue Ribbon School — a program that recognizes outstanding schools for their excellence and for closing subgroup achievement gaps.
Principal Kathy Hunt, a longtime educator, said the school’s success boils down to teachers fostering relationships with students.
“I think more than anything, I just want them to feel loved,” Hunt said.
Students should feel like someone cares about their lives because that investment from an adult can make a huge impact.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is in its 38th year and recognized Edmond Doyle in 2014 under Hunt's direction. The school was among six Oklahoma schools honored this year through the program.
Edmond Doyle is a Title I school that received an overall A on each Oklahoma State Department of Education report card from 2012 to until it was eliminated for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Secretary of Education Ryan Walters toured Edmond Doyle and recognized Hunt and teachers for their part in earning the national honor.
“It’s a lot of work and a lot of extra things like picking people up to make sure they get to school, and making sure people have gas to get students to school, and things like that,” Hunt told Stitt and Walters.
“She’s definitely no-nonsense,” Walters said with a laugh.
Walters attended McAlester Public Schools and graduated from the district in 2004.
He's now running for State Superintendent of Education, while also continuing to teach blended AP history classes.
Walters said he benefited from teachers at McAlester schools holding him to high standards.
“When I look at some of my favorite teachers growing up, they were ones that were pretty hard on me,” Walters said with a smile.
Teachers in our community have shown their resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued investing in our children's futures.
Edmond Doyle's success is a model for growth and exemplifies the ultimate goal in education — connect with students to help them learn and grow.
That's why Stitt and Walters took time to ask Hunt about how to help students and schools in low-income areas excel in academics.
Hunt told the state leaders vocabulary for the youngest students is crucial, reiterated building relationships with students, and discussed the importance of STEAM and technology in the classroom.
She also paraphrased Carl Albert, the McAlester native who served as the 46th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives from 1971 to 1977 and nearly served as the nation's leader, to emphasize the importance of public education.
"Democracy fails without education — and I believe public education is important," Hunt told the state officials.
We couldn't agree more.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.