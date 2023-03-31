The springtime edition of the McAlester Living magazine features good things happening and the renewal of a vital institution in our community.
Spring is the season of renewal and brings new hopes for the year ahead. The latest McAlester Living edition, which will be available in the Saturday print edition and at our offices next week, highlights those themes in our community, bringing to light good things, interesting stories, and a look ahead to events in our area.
The cover story features the massive renovation plans for the McAlester Public Library. Our Saturday print edition will feature all the latest details on the project, while the magazine story provide an in-depth look at the decades-long process to build momentum to get to this point.
Southeast Oklahoma Library System Executive Director Michael Hull said officials surveyed people in 2019 and those results helped refocus efforts to renovate the facility.
The Puterbaugh Foundation challenged the SEOLS board to commit $1.5 million toward the project and the organization would match it. Both pledged the funds — and the city of McAlester committed to a matching pledge soon afterward to build momentum.
Those entities pledged $300,000 per year over the next five years to make those payments.
After years of trying to renovate the library, it’s going to happen this time. But we urge the community to help this project succeed.
The latest McAlester Living magazine will also feature interesting stories in our community.
The magazine offers a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a beekeeper, how a McAlester native grew up to become an actor with appearances on hit shows, the canine winner of a national contest, and more.
Hopefully everyone has as much fun reading as we did in reporting in our community.
