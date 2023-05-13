A ceremony highlighted the reasons why a memorial in McAlester exists.
Family and friends recently gathered for a ceremony dedicating a memorial bench at McAlester Heroes Memorial in Mike Deak Park in honor of Sgt. Miles Jordan Tarron, who died in 2021 while on active duty in Alaska at age 30.
Tarron’s father, Michael Tarron, said his son was an awesome son and dad, and he looks forward to bringing future generations to the memorial.
“This is something we’ll be able to come here years later and sit down in chairs and show our grandkids and their grandkids,” Tarron said. “We’re real thankful for the city and the anonymous donor. We really appreciate it.”
Pastor Terren Anderson said the memorial is a symbol of Tarron’s dedication, hard work, and love — and the benches remind people to reach out to anyone going through struggles in life.
“Our job is to be watching, to listen — and when we do hear and we do see, reach out,” Anderson said. “Love them and be encouraging to them. Today is a day of celebration, a day of remembrance, a day of honor.
“Your son, your husband, your daddy. He did good,” he told family members.
Tarron was a specialist in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapons with the 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, the Army said.
He deployed to Afghanistan from September 2017 to March 2018 and to Kuwait from January to May 2020 while stationed at Fort Bragg, the Army said. He earned several awards and decorations during his service.
But family and friends also shared at the service stories about Tarron being a loving son, husband, father and friend.
Our community has a rich military history with so many veterans across multiple service branches.
We appreciate and acknowledge our local veterans.
The McAlester Heroes Memorial serves to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, but it also serves as a reminder to reach out to veterans in need.
