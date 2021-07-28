Personal responsibility is more than just a political buzz phrase as COVID-19 makes a resurgence across Oklahoma with the school year in the coming weeks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists the majority of Oklahoma at high risk of spreading COVID-19 and the state's health department shows data spikes — including the average new daily cases quadrupling in Pittsburg County over the past week.
State health officials have reportedly said roughly 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in our state aren't vaccinated. Officials also say about 20% of Oklahomans aged 12-17 got at least one vaccine shot.
That data becomes more concerning as we remember lawmakers prohibited school districts from taking key preventative measures against COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming academic year.
Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, introduced Senate Bill 658, which was signed into law and took effect July 1 to prevent public school districts from requiring masks unless the governor issues a state of emergency.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said this month he won't issue another state of emergency — virtually ruling out mask mandates for schools as COVID-19 makes a statewide resurgence just weeks away from the next academic year.
State lawmakers point to personal responsibility as we all face another wave of COVID-19 — and we agree.
We all have a personal responsibility to treat each other with respect and look out for the well being of ourselves and for others.
Our community often rallies to help someone in need, if someone needs help paying some medical bills, finding a lost dog, or supporting a school bake sale.
We all should look out for each other as we would hope others would help us if we needed help for any reason.
You might call it the Golden Rule, karma, or just being kind to others.
Whatever you call it, we all have personal responsibility to take COVID-19 seriously and do everything we can to prevent it from spreading to our family, friends and neighbors.
Masks and increased sanitation protocols helped slow the spread over the past year with nearly two-thirds of Oklahoma schools starting last year with mask requirements.
And anyone who disagrees with masks helping reduce numbers can look at local examples in McAlester Public Schools, Eastern Oklahoma State College and more.
Mask mandates are also legal with the U.S. Constitution's 10th Amendment giving any excess powers to the state and Oklahoma's statutes allowing for actions to be enforced in the interest of public health.
This shouldn't be political.
This is a public health issue.
Students who can't yet get the vaccine will go back to classrooms in the coming weeks and no masks means increased risk of spreading COVID-19.
Lawmakers took away a valuable tool to help keep students safe during another wave of the pandemic.
So despite lawmakers taking local control away from public schools, we urge everyone to get vaccinated and wear masks.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
