THUMBS UP to everyone involved in making a splash at a city park.
Members of the 2018-2019 Class of Leadership McAlester and representatives from the City of McAlester and Chamber of Commerce held a ceremony this week at the city's Leadership Park at the corner of B Street and Jefferson Avenue to dedicate a new splash pad.
The splash pad features two overhead buckets and a water cannon — and it's already a hit with children.
J.P. Miller and Natalie Miller told us they brought their children, Grayson Mullins, Everlee Miller and Katelyne Miller to try out it out.
"When we first got here, they took off running," J.P. Miller told us.
We're glad the kids were excited about it and hope they had a blast.
The splash pad is another great addition to McAlester's parks, offering another place for children to play and cool down during the summer heat.
McAlester Mayor John Browne credited various community members and partners working with the Leadership McAlester group, city workers, the Chamber of Commerce, and Choctaw Nation in getting the project finished.
McAlester Chamber of Commerce President Krystal Bess said she appreciates the teamwork to make it happen.
"It's a true asset to the community," Bess said after the ceremony.
We agree.
Splash pads give families a fun reprieve from the summer heat and we look forward to seeing more installed at our community parks through community partnerships like this.
•••
THUMBS UP to McAlester Public Schools getting creative with a food delivery van.
A fun new design helps children immediately identify the school food van whenever it travels to any campus or on deliveries.
"We want students to have fun and get excited to see us with the something easily identifiable and fun," Donna Green, child nutrition services director at McAlester Public Schools, told us.
MPS will offer free meals again this year to students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade eligible to receive a free breakfast, lunch, and a snack. The district faced challenges in food delivery to students after the state board of education shuttered all school buildings in spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If COVID-19 continues its resurgence and forces another shutdown, Green said she believes the van will help brighten students' days when they see it roll up with a meal and a friendly face.
Future plans include using the van to deliver meals for picnics or a celebratory snack to various campuses when students complete a goal or a big project.
This is a great way to help students have fun and ensure that no child is left hungry.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
