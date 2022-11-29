Luna the dog is a welcome sight at McAlester High School and a friendly face for students in need.
The 6-year-old standard poodle started Monday as the district's first-ever certified therapy dog — with students sometimes waiting in line to pet the friendly dog between classes.
Luna wagged her tail as students kneeled down to scratch her ears and pet her back before walking away with smiles.
Therapy animals receive training to provide psychological and physiological therapy to individuals — which is something that is needed in most schools.
"We see a lot of different kids all day long and there have been several times where kids will come in and they're emotionally overwhelmed and they can't tell you what's going on because they don't know exactly why they're upset," MHS Counselor Tabitha Zurovetz said. "I think she'll be good in that situation where they need someone to love on them and they can love on her.
"And that's what she gives," she added. "She loves everyone."
Zurovetz got Luna as a personal dog six years ago about the same time she started working at McAlester schools.
She said Luna's friendly demeanor over the years led her to research how to get her certified as a therapy dog to help students in McAlester
Zurovetz joined the "School Therapy Dogs" Facebook group two years ago to research the process and met with Morris Public Schools officials about their therapy dog program before getting Luna certified a few months ago through Alliance Therapy Dogs.
MPS board members recently approved a policy amendment to allow therapy animals at school facilities with officials saying it will benefit the district.
"This is going to be great for our district and our counselors initiated this because they care about our students," Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Paula Meadows said.
We agree.
Therapy animals provide emotional support that people can't always provide and sometimes need. This is a great way for the district to help students in need.
And after seeing Luna in action on her first day Monday, we're confident she will be successful in helping our community.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
