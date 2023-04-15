The annual Armed Forces Day events will again bring a celebration honoring veterans to downtown McAlester.
This year’s Armed Forces Day Luncheon is at 11:30 a.m. May 5 at the Scottish Rite Center.
Then, the Armed Forces Day parade is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6 in downtown McAlester.
This year’s theme is the 80th anniversary of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, originally known as the Naval Ammunition Plant, and the U.S. Marines is the branch being honored at the parade.
Organizers said flyovers will include two F-16s from the 180th Tactical Wing of the U.S. Air Force, plus an A-26 World War II bomber, C-45 cargo planes, AT-6 trainer planes, and Russian and Canadian trainer planes from the War Birds.
Armed Forces Day activities are expected to conclude with the downtown parade. No events are set at McAlester Regional Airport this year, said organizers.
This all sounds like lots of fun for our community, while we can all show military veterans our appreciation.
Our community has a deep military history and we hope everyone takes time to honor our veterans. So let’s all celebrate and honor military veterans in the upcoming events.
Anyone looking to enter the parade can do so on the city’s website at cityofmcalester.com with a link on the left side of the home page. Parade entry forms are also available during regular business hours from the receptionist inside City Hall and at the McAlester Public Library. Entries must be made before May 2.
This event always honors our veterans and brings fun for our community to celebrate together.
