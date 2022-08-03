The music scene has been electric in McAlester for awhile, but a live album recently recorded in downtown brought another spark.
Singer/songwriter Isaac McClung played to a packed house at Spaceship Earth Coffee in McAlester on Saturday in what is believed to be the first album recorded live in the city.
He played 12 songs for the live album and threw in a couple of extras as the sold-out venue cheered after every track.
But crowd members weren't the only ones having a fun time as McClung's sincere smile grew after each ovation.
"My cheeks are going to hurt after this from smiling so much," he told the crowd with another smile.
McClung connected with the audience in between songs, talking about his life growing up and how his experiences inspired his music.
Jeremy Beaver, co-owner with Adam Gronwald of Spaceship Earth Coffee at 345 E. Choctaw Ave., welcomed the audience and reminded them they were attending the recording of a live album.
"Feel free to do whatever you want," he said.
Artist Braden Hobbs opened the concert with a short set, then introduced McClung.
"The world needs more people like Isaac McClung," Hobbs said. "This guy's the man."
He said Spaceship Earth Coffee and McAlester became a second home for him with many gigs there and he thought it was a good venue for a live album.
Soon afterward, Spaceship co-owner Jeremy Beaver called him what he thought about recording a live album there.
"It was a serendipitous moment," McClung said.
McClung's set started with "I'll Hope For You," showcasing his melodic vocal style, followed with "Cheap Seats," and some haunting lyrics in "It's 5 a.m."
He rocked with a single guitar in "Devil at the Door," a bouncy, rhythmic interlude about a folk-like tale of an unwanted visitor.
McClung also snapped his guitar strings as he sang "It just takes a little spark" — in a song he called "Spark" that earned more cheers.
"I laughed at myself when I realized this is the 2022 version of 'This Little Light,'" he told the crowd with a chuckle.
But the song was one of many with a soothing rhythm, almost therapeutic, amid others energizing the crowd.
We're glad to see McAlester's music scene continue to grow with a talented artists like Isaac McClung recording a live album in our community and we anticipate the album's expected released in the coming months.
McClung is already booked for another performance Aug. 27 at Spaceship — which is hosting a bevy of entertaining events and musical artists.
The venue will host Chloe-Beth on Saturday, Joey Frendo on Aug. 13, Kiersten White on Aug. 20, McClung on Aug. 27, Carter Sampson on Sept. 3, and Mike McClure on Sept. 10.
We enjoy seeing the music scene continue to grow in our community and look forward to what comes next.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
