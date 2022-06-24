THUMBS UP to two McAlester organizations for being recognized with the state’s top tourism awards.
The Oklahoma Travel Industry Association recently presented RedBud awards to Simply Country Ranch and Dancing Rabbit Music Festival for being the state’s best in tourism categories.
Simply Country Ranch won the RedBud Award for Outstanding Agritourism Attraction and Dancing Rabbit Music Festival won the Merit Award for Outstanding New Event.
Blake Lynch, Dancing Rabbit Music Association President, told us the organization is excited to continue giving the community a free music festival, while bring in more to people.
“We’ve had a lot of locals enjoy the shows for free and experience top-quality music in the area, but it’s also great to see while we’re doing that, see people from Texas and other places come enjoy McAlester,” Lynch said.
Lauren and Ben Denny, owners of Simply Country Ranch, said they are proud to receive the award — and to be part of exciting new things happening in McAlester.
“It’s really cool that we get to be part of that and Dancing Rabbit is in there so it just shows McAlester is making a lot of waves,” Lauren Denny said. “McAlester is putting its name on the map and it’s well deserved because we have such a cool community.”
McAlester and the surrounding area has a lot going for it right now with the shopping center taking off, new schools being built, and more activities for the community to enjoy.
Everyone involved with the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival and Simply Country Ranch also play huge roles in building on that momentum.
The Dennys started the ranch last year after moving from Idaho to McAlester to give people the farm experience through their massive social media reach with 610,000 followers on TikTok and more than 2,500 likes on Facebook.
They want to expand on their fall festival with a country concert on Sept. 30, plus they host tours, movie nights, and other events that are fun for the community and visitors.
Dancing Rabbit Music Festival began in 2021 with shows in May, June and July featuring headliners Charlie Parr, John Fullbright and Band of Heathens, along with supporting acts and a one-off fall show featuring Parker Millsap.
This year’s Dancing Rabbit Music Festival series opened with the May 7 show, headlined by acclaimed Oklahoma artist John Moreland and concert openers Travis Linville and Joe Pug.
Flobots headlined the June 11 free concerts, which also included Nashville pop singer Josie Dunne and the California band alt-rock band Stroke 9. This summer’s finale on July 16 features the Quaker City Nighthawks, Shawn James and the Texas Gentlemen.
We applaud the Simply Country Ranch owners and Dancing Rabbit organizers for receiving much-deserved recognition.
We also thank them and everyone who continues working to give our community a brighter future.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.