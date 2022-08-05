THUMBS UP to Levi Womack for advancing in the USA Mullet Championships.
The Crowder fifth-grader said he was "shocked and excited" when he advanced to the Top 25 of the USA Mullet Championships — and he hopes to win it all.
But Levi wished his competitors good luck and said he's thankful for everyone who's supported him so far.
"It's pretty cool," Levi said. "I'm just thankful."
Voting is set to run around Aug. 15-19 and people can vote once per day per email address after the poll is live via https://mulletchamp.com.
Voters must enter an email address, scroll to the mullet they want to pick, then scroll to the bottom to enter the Captcha check box, and then click "VOTE."
A screen will appear to show the vote was successful and counted.
The winner of the contest will receive $2,500, a pair of Pit Viper Sunglasses, plus some USA Mullet Championships gear.
Second place wins $500 and pair of the sunglasses, and third place in the final vote receives $250 and a pair of sunglasses.
Updates on the voting will be provided on the USA Mullet Championships social media pages.
This fun contest is a garden, we dig it.
Levi and his mom, Frankie Jean Lovett, said they learned about the competition last year — nearly seventh months after they started growing out his mullet.
"I originally wanted him to grow his hair out because of how naturally curly it is," Frankie Jean said.
They submitted a photo of Levi kneeling with his dog, Trigger, a 2-year-old Australian shepherd he raised — and voters picked him to advance.
We wish Levi the best of luck in the contest.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
