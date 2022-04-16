A vital resource in our community is getting support for a worthwhile investment.
McAlester Public Library is moving forward with a major expansion project — announcing in November 2021 that it already had about half of the $5-7 million estimated needs to complete the project already committed.
This week, the McAlester City Council unanimously approved a $1.5 million contribution toward the project.
After previous commitments of $1.5 million apiece from Puterbaugh Foundation and the Southeast Oklahoma Library System Board, the city council's commitment brought the total to $4.5 million.
"I'm thrilled," Southeast Oklahoma Library System Executive Director Michael Hull said. "It's obvious people see how much the library is investing in our future."
We're also excited to see a vital part of our community get support and funding for long overdue renovations.
Plans call for renovation and expansion of the existing building at 402 N. Second St.
Southeast Oklahoma Library System Marketing Director Eddie Gray said more than a third of the total fundraising goal of $12 million is already commited and plans call for each entity to contribute $300,000 a year over the next five years to reach the total contributions.
Plans call for construction to begin in the summer or fall of 2023 and to be completed by 2024.
The remodel will provide additional square footage, add more meeting and study rooms, shared workspace areas, and more room for children and teen services, Gray said. Plans also call for the project to replace and modernize original building components, such as plumbing, electrical, lighting and HVAC to meet today's standards and ADA guidelines
MPL plays an essential role in providing a welcoming and safe environment for the community to gain access to information and other resources.
Not only does the library have books — but it provides free internet access, offers a bevy of free services, and hosts classes and safe spaces for children.
We thank SEOLS and supporters for moving forward with this huge investment in our community.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
