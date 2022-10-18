Some of the best holiday recipes were handed down through several generations — and we hope to share them in an upcoming recipe guide.
The McAlester News-Capital wants to feature your favorite beloved holiday recipes — whether it's grandma’s cornbread stuffing, mom’s homemade cookies, or your aunt's cheese ball.
Food is an important part of any celebration, especially during the holidays, and we want to share those recipes and family traditions with our readers in the upcoming "A Taste of the Holidays Recipe Guide."
The guide will publish just in time for the upcoming holidays and will feature recipes from anyone in the surrounding area who wishes to submit theirs to us.
If you would like to submit your recipe — from your own to dishes from kitchens that have come before us — we want to feature it. Here is how to submit your recipe.
Recipes can be submitted by email and mail.
We need your name, who’s recipe it is — grandma's, mom's, dad's or your own — along with their name.
Please include the recipe and any details or family traditions that makes the recipe special.
Recipes can be emailed to Lexey Lund at llund@mcalesternews.com or mailed to McAlester News-Capital Attn: Lexey Lund P.O. Box 987 McAlester OK, 74502.
The last day to submit recipes is Nov. 8.
Our goal is to share as many recipes with everyone so we can all cherish those memories of previous holidays, try a new dish over the holidays, and share the holiday season with each other.
We look forward to seeing your favorite recipe and hope to share it with others.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
