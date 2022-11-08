Tuesday presents another opportunity for us to make our voices heard at the ballot box.
Polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday for the Nov. 8 General Election to decide several state and federal races — while also presenting Hartshorne and Haileyville voters a proposition on how certain local offices should be determined.
Oklahoma ballots will include races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, education superintendent, labor commissioner, and corporation commissioner.
Voters will also decide two U.S. senate seats, a U.S. house seat, and several seats in Oklahoma state courts.
Special elections are also set in Hartshorne and Haileyville to determine if voters will give up their right to elect individuals to some city offices.
Hartshorne voters will decide if they want to continue electing city clerk and city treasurer, or if they want the mayor to appoint them.
Haileyville voters will decide if they want to give up their right to elect the chief of police and instead let the mayor appoint the city's top law enforcement officer.
It’s important that we all use our power to elected government officials as it is our duty to maintain representatives who will govern the way we see fit.
So for those who haven't already voted, let's all go vote Tuesday.
The State Election Board said lines at the polls are typically longest before work, during the lunch hour, and after work — so make a plan to go vote.
Before heading to the poll, make sure to double-check your polling place since some precincts and polling places may have changed.
Voters can verify their polling place using the OK Voter Portal or by contacting their County Election Board or the State Election Board.
Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person to show proof of identity from the following:
• a valid photo ID issued by the federal, state, or tribal government; or
• free voter identification card issued by the County Election Board; or
• an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot.
Also make sure to study the candidates and issues before heading to the ballot.
Election results will be available on the State Election Board website after the polls close at 7 p.m. on election night.
The McAlester News-Capital will also host a livestream with election results that will go live after the polls close.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.