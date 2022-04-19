Concerns arose over the McAlester buffalo logo after a college sent a cease and desist letter saying it was copyrighted and school members have discussed options moving at virtually every monthly meeting since December.
So we put up an online poll last week asking people the question — should the district pursue a logo rebrand?
Let’s again be clear on what this means.
McAlester Public Schools’s mascot will remain the buffaloes. That was never in question since this issue arose.
A mascot is by Merriam-Webster’s definition “a person, animal, or object adopted by a group as a symbolic figure especially to bring them good luck.”
Merriam-Webster defines a logo as “an identifying symbol.”
McAlester schools long-adorned a buffalo as the mascot for extracurricular activities and on clothing much like colleges, professional teams and more do with their own mascots.
But the logo — the identifying symbol or the mark of a buffalo that people identify with McAlester schools — and other branding elements have changed several times throughout the years.
The district has changed its buffalo logo design, the “M” logo, some typefaces, and more branding elements.
Officials said the most consistent logo across the district for roughly 20 years is the “MB” — which is primarily used for McAlester baseball teams and was purchased from the Milwaukee Brewers with a one-time fee. Students at McAlester High School voted on the district’s buffalo logo in the 1990s.
McAlester schools used a logo with a side profile of a buffalo head for years before adding a straight-on buffalo head logo a couple years ago.
Oklahoma Baptist University sent McAlester school officials an email in 2021 stating the district was using a copyrighted logo, referring to McAlester’s relatively new head-on buffalo logo.
McAlester started phasing out the buffalo logo similar to OBU’s charging buffalo and has discussed a branding campaign.
School board members continue to reiterate they want to keep the buffalo mascot and the black-and-gold color scheme — but have been cautious with moving forward on other logos presented for consideration.
And rightly so because it could all wind up back at square one if they decide on a new logo that could also get the district sued.
We applaud school board members for working to address logo concerns and hope a resolution is on the horizon.
Voters in our non-scientific poll said they wanted to keep the current logo — the side-profile of a buffalo.
Our poll asked if readers wanted the district to pursue a logo rebrand. As of Monday, about 70% of voters in our poll said they wanted to keep the old logo. But 12.5% voted they wanted a fresh buffalo logo, and about 18% voted they wanted to add another buffalo logo.
We hope the poll generated interest among stakeholders to provide input to get moving toward a solution on the logo question.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
