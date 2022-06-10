Next week brings several opportunities for voters to hear from candidates in this election cycle.
McAlester Defense Support Services and the city of McAlester will host a forum Monday for voters to hear from candidates running for the U.S. Congressional District 2 seat.
No Express Purpose will host a debate Tuesday night with candidates running for District 18 District Attorney.
The McAlester News-Capital will host a candidate forum at 5 p.m. Thursday for several local races.
These events offer voters the chance to learn more about candidates running in races to represent them in local, state and national government.
We encourage everyone to attend these events to learn where candidates stand on important issues and to become more informed about candidates before heading to the polls.
MDSS Executive Director Jessica Gregg said the Monday event will host more than a dozen Repulican candidates seeking CD 2 seat left vacant by U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who is running to replace outgoing U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.
Organizers said it's important for southeast Oklahomans to hear from candidates on how they hope to represent the region.
"The main goal is to give our community members the opportunity to learn what each candidate's priorities are and if they align with ours," Gregg said.
Gregg said candidates were offered an introductory speech and were asked to give attendees their top three priorities during the forum.
McAlester Mayor John Browne will emcee the event and said candidates will be asked which committees they hope to serve if elected.
No Express Purpose will host a debate at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Downtown 312 in McAlester between incumbent District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan and challenger Matthew Sheets.
"We just want to educate the public about the candidates and get the public involved in making an informed decision about who should be the district attorney," organizer Jeremy Beaver said.
We agree with that sentiment — and it's a motivating factor for continuing to promote and host local candidate forums.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. Thursday for our next forum at the Eastern Oklahoma State College McAlester Campus’s Clark Bass Building Conference Center Room 215.
The News-Capital forum is open to the public and we will livestream it on our Facebook page.
We invite candidates running in the June 28 primary elections for District 18 District Attorney, District 3 Pittsburg County Commissioner, District 15 State Representative, and District 18 State Representative as we ask them about important topics to voters.
We invite voters to send us any questions they have that we might add to the ones we’re considering for the forum.
Many vent about politics on social media, but the most effective way to have our voices heard is to vote.
It's always important to go vote — but voters also should learn more about candidates before making such an important decision.
These people will be elected to represent us, the people, at every level.
So let's get involved in our government, get to know candidates, and go vote.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.