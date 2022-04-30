Candidates filed and we’re beyond the candidacy challenge deadline, so it’s last call for candidate announcements.
Of course, several candidates posted on social media and made public appearances before having to officially file paperwork April 13-15 — but now that it’s official, we’re issuing a last call for candidates to send us their candidate announcements.
Despite calling for candidate announcements in print and online for several weeks, we have only received one — which will be printed next week.
Deadline is May 6.
The News-Capital will continue full election coverage with news stories, candidate Q&As, election forums and more as we do with each election.
We have started reaching out to candidates to continue election coverage and to inform them of plans for our election forum — which will be announced next week.
Primaries will be held June 28 with a runoff on Aug. 23, then the general election is set for Nov. 8. All local races will be decided in the Republican primaries or runoffs because all candidates filed as Republicans.
Pittsburg County voters will choose representatives in the county commission seat for District 3, District 18 District Attorney, and two seats in the Oklahoma State House of Representatives.
Each candidate is offered one announcement with a picture in the News-Capital at no charge. This is different from advertising opportunities available to candidates through our advertising department.
Candidate announcements are limited to 400 words and will run at the top of the opinion page. Campaign announcements will not be guaranteed to publish on a particular day. We will not publish the announcement on Saturdays.
Just like with our letter to the editor policy — announcements that are slanderous or libelous will not be published.
Any candidate interested in running this free announcement should contact the editor by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com or calling 918-421-2022.
If a candidate sends an announcement to a different email, the News-Capital can’t guarantee that it was received. If a candidate has not heard back after sending a candidate announcement within 24 hours of sending it, call 918-421-2022 to ensure that it was received.
We look forward to hearing from the candidates as we continue working to inform readers.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
