THUMBS UP to Kiamichi Technology Center for hosting its first commencement to celebrate graduates.
Cheers erupted as more than 100 graduates recently participated at the KTC McAlester Campus in the system’s first commencement ceremonies.
“All Kiamichi Tech students leave our campus with the skills and knowledge necessary to be a highly skilled member of our global workforce,” Raymond Wilson told the first of 156 graduates Thursday. “As you move forward in your lives and careers, we urge you to continue striving for excellence and never stop learning.”
“Your hard work, determination, and dedication have brought you to this momentous occasion, and I want you to know that we are all incredibly proud of you,” KTC Superintendent Shelley Free said in a press release. “You have demonstrated the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in your chosen career fields, and we have no doubt that you will make a positive impact in your communities and beyond.”
This is great for KTC to host its first commencement ceremonies system-wide to honor students who continued their education and prepared for the workforce.
KTC offers full-time career training programs, short-term courses and customized training for businesses.
A stakeholders report states KTC’s enrollment is 27,997, including 26,061 part-time and 1,936 full-time students.
Graduates average a starting wage of $19.22 per hour in their first year and 93.71% of students are employed, continuing their education, or joined the military, the report states.
The KTC system formed in 1968 and originally included four sites before it expanded with six additional sites. It now encompasses 11,200 square miles, serving all or parts of 13 counties.
Programs celebrating graduation included automotive service technology, computer information technology, EAST program, electrical technology, HVAC technology, teacher prep and early care education, welding technology, biomedical sciences, CNC technology, criminal justice, construction technology, and health careers education.
KTC is part of the Oklahoma CareerTech system, which offers programs and services in 29 technology center districts and operates on 59 campuses across the state.
We applaud the system for honoring its graduates.
Congratulations to all the graduates for their efforts to continue their education and work toward a brighter future.
