THUMBS UP to the city of McAlester for bringing some holiday cheer in downtown.
City workers each year decorate downtown for the Christmas season — and this year, there is a Christmas forest at Arvest Park.
Pine trees with festive decorations, a giant snowglobe that lights up at night for photo opportunities, and lighted displays built by city workers add some cheer ahead of the holiday season at the park on the corner of Second Street and Chickasaw Avenue.
“I came to the bank and I was like wow!” Daisy Yepez told us when she brought her son to the park recently.
Daisy said she and her son, Aaron, enjoyed the holiday decorations and spent some time walking among the decorations.
City workers annually turn downtown McAlester with a winter wonderland with decorations to bring some cheer for the holidays.
The addition of the Christmas forest at Arvest Park this year adds to the holiday joy.
We applaud city planners and city workers for putting it all together to make the holidays merrier for all of us citizens and to bring people to our community.
THUMBS UP to McAlester teenager Estella Kirk for another step in her musical career.
The artist’s new EP “Bright Side” was recently released — and the reigning Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen got some local talent for the music video.
Estella’s faith-inspired EP contains five songs Kirk-cowrote with Kira Fontana, a California-based singer-songwriter and the producer of Kingdom Sound.
Some of her friends from around McAlester and Eufaula also guest-starred on the music video for “Bright Side.”
“It’s crazy, but also really cool,” Estella excitedly told us about the new release.
The title song is about staying on the bright side and resisting peer pressure.
The video features young people around a campfire and when someone tries to slip Estella an alcoholic drink, she pours it out.
We applaud the young artist for another milestone in her musical career and encourage everyone to chase their dreams.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
