THUMBS UP to McAlester city employees adding a little holiday cheer for all to enjoy.
Robbie Patton, the Heard Gardener of the city's Parks and Recreation Department, said crews would have all the annual Christmas decorations up in the city by Thursday — with a special surprise decoration planned for release this year.
City workers have a long history of bringing holiday cheer to downtown McAlester with Christmas decorations and turning it into a winter wonderland.
Decorations in the center median and on light poles along Carl Albert Parkway depict fun wintery scenes featuring snowball fights, penguins, reindeer and more.
Arvest Park, at East Chickasaw Avenue between Second Street and Third Street, also features a massive Christmas tree made of lights, more Christmas scenes and characters, and a huge ornament — large enough to get inside of for holiday photos.
Workers install the decorations every holiday season — and even drive by the lights at night to make sure they're working.
We thank city workers again this year for making our holiday season merrier and for shining a light in our community.
•••
THUMBS UP to organizers of the annual Community Christmas Concert and everyone planning to attend the 13th rendition of the annual event.
Rodney "Maestro" Briggs, who conducts the orchestra and chorus for the annual musical offering, told us this year's concert is titled "This Christmas Concert" and it's set for 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at S. Arch Thompson Auditorium.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. that night — and a Christmas reception will immediately follow the conclusion of the concert.
The annual concert includes new music this year with new arrangements of some traditional favorites.
Briggs said 68 singers originally signed up and this year's event will again include a 19-piece orchestra with professional-level musicians from Oklahoma and the surrounding region.
"This Christmas Concert" features the music and arrangements of Pinkzebra — which is the pseudonym of someone described as a successful composer and music producer, whose songs have been performed by choirs around the world, but who is not further identified.
There will be plenty more at the event and we applaud organizers for putting it together again this year to bring more holiday cheer to our community.
We hope everyone enjoys the holiday tradition.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
