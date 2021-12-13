A new school facility is a step closer to moving our community forward.
Officials broke ground Monday at the site of a new multimillion-dollar middle school and event center approved by McAlester Public Schools voters — symbolizing another step in a long process with the end result being progress.
“This is great for our kids, for our school — and it’s huge for our community,” MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes said. “It shows that we’re moving in the right direction and we’re moving up.”
We agree.
Education is vital to ensure the success of our community's future — and the future our community's children.
Those students will become doctors, teachers, bankers, business leaders, farmers, and much more.
Most of those students will go on to continue their education at Kiamichi Technology Center, Eastern Oklahoma State College, or universities across Oklahoma and the nation.
Some will put down new roots in other towns to start their lives and become successful. Others will stay home or return from college to start businesses and lead our community into the future.
If our community invests in education and its schools, we make investments in our future — whether that becomes a direct result in our area or it leads to future success of our children.
That's what made the vote in February so important. MPS district voters overwhelmingly approved a $34.9 million bond initiative with nearly 80% voting yes. The initiative extended two previous measures that brought an 8% tax increase in 2019 — meaning no tax increase.
Dirt work started in November on the multi-level facility being constructed on the hill between the existing high school and East Van Buren Avenue.
The new middle school will add several classrooms, labs, and a new event center that doubles as a storm shelter. It was long overdue, too — with the new facility being McAlester's first since the current high school was built in 1979 and received additions in 1994 and 2006.
Crossland Construction Company, the construction manager for the project, expects construction to be completed by May 2023.
We look forward to everything the facility will bring to the district and our community.
It expands education opportunities for students with new classrooms and labs.
It brings consolidation of some campuses — simplifying some logistics and amplifying the district's ability to better serve students.
It will bring additional revenue to the district with the new ability to host postseason athletics events, plus arts and entertainment options.
We believe the new facility will help the district achieve a lot of things that will help our students reach their goals.
This is a big investment in the future of our community and our community's children.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
