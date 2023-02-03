An internship program at McAlester High School is helping set up students for success.
Assistant Superintendent of Business & Operations Paula Meadows started the program with 30 students participating in the first year — and now it’s up to 86 MHS interns at 34 community businesses.
“The program has grown and I see kids go do what they think they want to do and some kids think ‘yes, this is it’ but there’s others who might do three different internships before they figure out what they want to do,” Meadows told us.
Meadows started the program based on ideas from several similar ones throughout the state.
Curt Dixon, who now heads the program, said he views success as helping students find their path as they journal and discuss their experiences with their futures in mind.
MHS student Aughtum Lovett told us she’s learned a lot early in her second semester of an internship at Auld Dentistry.
She said the program offered her experience as she prepares to attend Rose State College with the goal of becoming a dental hygienist.
“It’s cool getting to watch the patient because it’s a long process that starts with how their teeth look originally and later down the line you see them come back with a whole new smile,” Lovett said. “It’s great. They feel way more confident afterward.”
Lovett said some X-ray images and interesting cases made the internship a fun experience while giving her roughly 250 hours by the end of the year.
Abigail Estrada told us she gained experience at McAlester Regional Health Center’s labor and delivery unit in the first semester before switching to Auld Dentistry to finish this year.
Owen Barlow said his first semester at First Realty went well and he learned a lot before switching to Auld Dentistry.
Noah McCarty told us he wasn’t interested in becoming a realtor, but an internship at First Realty in McAlester opened his mind to the possibility.
He said the internship included sitting in on some closings, touring houses, helping show houses and more with a family-type atmosphere that led him to consider being a realtor.
Ashley Cathey said she got hands-on learning in the first semester with elderly care and then basics at the emergency room at McAlester Regional Health Center.
These students are just a portion of those who found success through the MHS internship program — learning what careers they wanted to pursue and which they didn’t.
It’s ok if high school students don’t know exactly what they want to do with the rest of their lives.
But this program helps facilitate the process of finding that path — pairing students with businesses, giving them real-world experience and offering life advice.
We applaud everyone involved and hope this program continues helping students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.