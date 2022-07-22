THUMBS UP to everyone involved in the continued improvements to sidewalks and trails in McAlester.
Several projects over the past few years enhanced and added city walking trails, sidewalks, pedestrian and bicycle trails — which all go toward improving access and walkability in our community.
A project adding a sidewalk adjacent to Strong Boulevard, from Electric Avenue extending to Washington Avenue, a block north of Carl Albert Parkway is particularly beneficial.
"It's to provide walkability and ADA-accessibility to the numerous people walking along that road," city of McAlester Grant Writer Stephanie Giacomo told us.
Sidewalks along Strong Boulevard on the south side of Carl Albert Parkway are pretty good sidewalks, Giacomo said. However, it's different on the other side of Carl Albert Parkway. On the north side of Carl Albert Parkway, north of Washington Avenue, there are no sidewalks along Strong Boulevard, Giacomo noted.
That's not to say there's not already pedestrian and bicycle traffic along Strong between Washington Avenue and Electric Avenue. Paths and trails can be seen adjacent to the roadway where people make their way as best they can.
The city of McAlester plans to alleviate that through a four-phase program.
• Phase 1 — McAlester city councilors approved Phase 1 during a May council meeting. It calls for constructing the first phase of the sidewalk from E. Electric Avenue heading north to Pierce Avenue at a cost of $103,925.
• Phase II — Phase II calls for extending the sidewalk from Pierce Avenue to Polk Avenue at a cost of $152,215, with a 50% matching grant form the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust.
"We've already paid for that," Giacomo said.
• Phase III — This phase would continue extending the sidewalk north from Polk Avenue to College Avenue for a cost of $209,615, also with a 50% matching TSET grant. "Phase III includes design and construction." Giacomo said.
• Phase IV — The final phase will continue the planned new sidewalk's norther trajectory from College Avenue to the project's end at Washington Avenue, at a cost of $119,815, also with a 50% matching TSET grant.
"For phases two, three and four, we have matching grants from the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust," Giacomo noted. It will still take a couple of years for the project's completion.
"It will be done in 2024," Giacomo said.
A project on Parker Trail is designed to extend from Thunderbird Park at 908 Pierce Ave. to the back of the Parker Intermediate Center, at 1310 N. Sixth St.
It's a multi-use trail, for bicycles, skaters and walkability, that connects a low-income area to educational and recreational facilities.
Many more projects in store will further enhance our community's walkability.
We applaud everyone involved in making this happen because it's a good thing for McAlester.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
