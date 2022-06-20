A new splash pad at Michael J. Hunter Park and a ceremony dedicating a mural to the park's namesake highlight massive upgrades at the site.
City workers and a citizen-led initiative started focusing efforts a few years ago to improve Hunter Park.
Thor McLaughlin became the first child to play on the new splash pad, whooping and hollering as he splashed around.
The 7.6-acre park received several upgrades — a pavilion, picnic tables, new restrooms, refurbished basketball courts, two new pickleball courts, and more.
"This is a great addition to our outdoor parks," Robbie Patton, head gardener with the city's Parks Department, told us.
"It's a big addition to McAlester," said city McAlester Land Maintenance Supervisor Sherman Miller.
We agree.
The park gives our community's children fun things to do outside while staying cool, in addition to offering people a place to play outdoor sports.
But the park upgrades also honor its namesake.
Michael J. Hunter was born Nov. 2, 1946 and became the first McAlester native to die in the Vietnam War.
Hunter died trying to save a fellow soldier on March 15, 1967 and received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his actions.
Hunter Park was built in 1971 and hosted several reunions, Juneteenth celebrations and other events for decades, but several citizens noticed in more recent years it needed some improvements.
Juneteenth ceremonies Saturday dedicated a mural in his honor and commemorated the holiday.
We should take pride in the upgrades to the park as a benefit to our community and to better honor the memory of Michael J. Hunter.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
