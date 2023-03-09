Transparency is of the utmost importance when government takes a person’s life.
The McAlester News-Capital obtained law enforcement video and audio that show what happened in the January fatal police shooting of James Klembara.
Video shows officers initiated a wellness check at a McAlester home Jan. 14 before arriving to see Klembara behind the screen of his front doorway holding a rifle pointed at the ground. Officers told Klembara 34 times in less than two minutes to put down his gun before he raised the rifle and officers fatally shot him.
The News-Capital chose to show only parts of the footage relevant to the main question of whether lethal force was necessary.
Footage of the events leading up to the fatal shooting is important for readers to determine for themselves whether the shooting was justified. Footage of the aftermath is not necessary.
A doctrine of journalism is to limit harm. The News-Capital felt the best way to limit harm was to stop the video after shots were fired.
Body and dash cameras should be required for all police officers and used properly. Because cameras protect the officer and the public.
Footage from body cameras can provide crucial evidence in a case, show the public what happens behind the scenes, and can help protect law enforcement officers.
The process of obtaining these videos and records is not a fight against law enforcement, city or state government, or the DA.
These public records show a fuller picture of what occurred — shining a light on the process of the use of deadly force.
Public records laws exist for the best interest of the public.
The News-Capital took steps in this case and others to gain access to relevant documents and will continue doing so in the future.
But journalists don’t work to obtain public records just for their own benefit or to cause grief.
Journalists obtain public records because it’s a responsibility and duty as watchdogs of government.
This is why media covers executions, when law enforcement officers uses deadly force, and other instances when government takes a citizen’s life.
Some people might not want to know all the gruesome details in these cases. But the News-Capital works to report accurate information in these instances and limit as much harm while still shining a light on government.
This newspaper has a responsibility to act as a conduit in such matters for the public, which is allowed the same access to public documents.
The News-Capital files Open Records Act requests so the readers — constituents of government — can see records for themselves.
Open records laws exist for the public’s benefit and this newspaper will continue pursuing records in the interest of transparency.
