Hope House offers hope for so many people.
The facility is known as a shelter for homeless women and their children, but Shared Blessings officials recently detailed all the ways Hope House helps people in our community.
"We like to call it a program instead of just a shelter," Development Coordinator Christi Walker told us. "It's a life-changing process."
Hope House is known as a homeless shelter for women and children, but has "programs that help women get back on their feet," Ministry Coordinator Tina Adams said.
Officials said women and children can stay up to a year if they make progress toward long-term goals depending on each individual situation.
Founders Karla Brock, Melissa Tidwell, Nancy McGowan, Kenny Sherrill and Bill Derichsweiler opened Hope House in September 2009 looking to help homeless women.
Hope House became part of Shared Blessings in 2018 with Adams and Christi Walker working together.
Now, Hope House serves about 100 women each year — with 98 served so far this year.
Women staying at Hope House are encouraged to find jobs. They are offered various courses for financial planning, career planning and more.
The organization is also working on an expansion project to significantly increase the number of women and their children who can stay at the facility.
Shared Blessings Executive Director Scott Walker said the expansion will help Hope House increase capacity from 12 women to 25 women and their children. He said the expansion include using previously unused parts of the facility already housing Hope House — going from 6,000 square feet to 12,000 square feet.
We applaud everyone involved in helping people in our community and encourage anyone who is able to help Hope House.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
