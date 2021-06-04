THUMBS UP to all those who took time to remember veterans on Memorial Day this week.
American Legion members and volunteers across our communities posted USA flags and held ceremonies over the Memorial Day weekend in honor of military veterans.
We applaud everyone who took time to remember and honor those who served our country during the Memorial Day weekend.
Our community has a long history and strong connection with the military, including locals who served in the military and those who work at the nation's premier military munitions base at McAlester Army Ammunition Plant.
Memorial Day Services at Hartshorne's Elmwood Cemetery included songs, prayer, poems and a salute.
Hartshorne High School band trumpeter Hunter Fry also played "Taps" on his trumpet during the ceremony.
American Legion Post 180 Commander John Beauchamp and more organized the event. We thank you for honoring our veterans.
We thank veterans for their service.
THUMBS UP to educators and school staff in our community for their efforts this academic year and through challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been one of the toughest years,” McAlester Public Schools Superintendent Randy Hughes told employees during a recent celebratory breakfast. “It’s been 39 years for me in education and I cannot remember a year that’s been more difficult than this.”
School administrators, staff and teachers faced several challenges after the global pandemic led the Oklahoma State Board of Education to shutter school buildings for the rest of the 2020 academic year.
Administrators worked on reaching students who didn't have access to technology for virtual learning. Teachers adjusted to new instruction methods. Districts worked to solve problems that nobody previously faced due to the pandemic.
But educators in our area adjusted and overcame a lot of challenges.
We recently applauded students for making it through the pandemic and for their educational achievement upon graduation.
Educators should also be commended for overcoming so many challenges in a difficult couple of years.
THUMBS UP to organizers and participants for bringing a fun sporting event to our community.
The Oklahoma Cornhole Association-Southeast Oklahoma Dirtbaggers regional was recently held at the McAlester Expo Center — with more than 100 competitors in the biggest cornhole event to be played in our area.
Winners advanced to the next OCA event set to be played in Shawnee as teams compete at the Oklahoma Cornhole Cup.
This event brought in a fun competition to our area and events like this bring in more excitement and sales revenue for our community.
We applaud everyone involved for giving people something fun to do.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
