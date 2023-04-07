THUMBS UP to a state agency for recently honoring a longtime parks manager.
Family, friends and former colleagues recently gathered for a ceremony dedicating the day-use area at Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton in honor of Merle Cox, the late former longtime regional parks manager for Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation.
“This means the world,” said Debbie Cox, Merle’s widow.
Debbie teared up and smiled as she shared how much Oklahoma parks meant to Merle.
She said knowing so many people cared about her husband and his passion for Oklahoma parks made for a special day.
“I always thought Merle was a wonderful person and he was a giver, so for someone to give back into his life in this way, it’s just awesome,” she added.
Merle Cox Jr. died at 55 years old last May after decades of serving myriad roles in the state’s parks department.
He was born in 1966, graduated from Madill High School in 1984, and married Debbie in 1992.
Merle started in 1998 as a bellboy at the Lake Texoma lodge before being promoted to sales coordinator that same year and working his way up into management at the facility before Oklahoma’s park department closed it in 2006.
He became assistant manager at Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton at that time before being promoted to park manager within a year.
Merle served as the park manager for six years before he became a regional manager, overseeing a dozen parks and golf courses in south Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt thanked family and friends for allowing her to take part in the ceremony and getting to know more about Merle.
We applaud the parks department for recognizing Merle by naming the day-use area in his honor.
•••
THUMBS UP to Reed Marcum for recently being awarded a Walmart community grant that will help grow his already massive annual Christmas toy drive.
The McAlester High School senior organizes the J. Michael Miller Toy Giveaway with a bevy of volunteers each year during the holiday season — and recently accepted a $5,000 Walmart community grant to help this year’s event.
Last year’s event saw cars lining up before 5 a.m. and thousands of toys given away to children.
The idea for the event originated years ago when Reed wanted to help give some community members a happier holiday season.
Volunteers gave away 800 toys at the first event in 2016 and expanded to more than 7,000 toys handed out in recent years.
Reed organizes the event with his mother, Angie Miller, and his stepfather, McAlester attorney J. Michael Miller, each year — with help from a bevy of several family members and volunteers.
The event honors the memory of Hudson Campbell, the 2-year-old child of Kelley and Michael Campbell, who died of complications resulting from pediatric cancer in 2018.
Reed later started the Hudson Strong Foundation — which gained 501 © 3 status and raises money toward scholarships for students going into the medical field and toward funding for families going through traumatic experiences.
This event and the charitable projects associated with it continue to grow and help our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.