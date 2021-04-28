Graduation season is upon us and the News-Capital wants to recognize area graduates for their achievements.
Last year brought challenges as the global COVID-19 pandemic unfairly left students missing out on milestones and memories to which we are all accustomed.
This year, we're inching closer to normal with vaccination numbers on the rise and coronavirus cases declining.
We hope this year's graduation ceremonies and celebrations can be as normal as possible because we could all use a little normalcy.
But we believe in recognizing and celebrating students for their efforts through grade school and high school as they prepare to start their own lives after graduation.
We want to continue being part of that celebration.
School officials can send information about their valedictorians and salutatorians in an email to editor@mcalesternews.com to get it published in the paper.
Information must include correct spelling of each student’s name, family members, activities, future plans, and any other noteworthy items.
Schools officials must also include a picture of each student and indicate which honor they will receive.
We are also working on our annual graduation tab that recognizes all high school graduates in our community.
School officials must deliver all senior individual photos with their names on a flash drive to the News-Capital office at 500 S. Second St. by May 7.
Congrats to all students preparing to graduate and we wish you all the best in your future endeavors.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
