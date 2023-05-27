Most will enjoy a long weekend, but we should all take at least a moment to remember the reason why it’s afforded to us.
Memorial Day is an American holiday observed on the last Monday in May to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. military.
It started as Decoration Day in the years immediately after the Civil War.
Gen. John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic in 1868 issued General Order No. 11 to set aside May 30 to lay flowers on graves of fallen soldiers.
About 5,000 people helped during the first observance to decorate the graves of the more than 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
Decoration Day gradually became known as Memorial Day and was celebrated on May 30 for decades. But Congress in 1968 passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established Memorial Day as a federal holiday on the last Monday in May to create a three-day weekend for federal employees. The change went into effect in 1971.
Memorial Day is Monday and many will observe it with parades incorporating military personnel and veterans nationwide, visits to cemeteries and memorials, and some people wearing a red poppy in honor of the fallen — a tradition that arose from a World War I poem.
President Abraham Lincoln spoke during a ceremony dedicating the final resting place for soldiers who died in the Civil War in the Gettysburg Address, a speech often referenced in Memorial Day ceremonies each year.
“It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this,” he said. “But, in a larger sense, we cannot dedicate, we cannot consecrate, we cannot hallow this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract.”
Our 16th president suggested the world would forget his speech from that day. But his words are still relevant today, as he called on the nation to keep our “government of the people, by the people, for the people” alive.
Many of us will enjoy some time at the lake or on a boat, playing cornhole or grilling with family and friends, and other ways celebrating the unofficial start of the summer this weekend.
But we also should take some time to remember Lincoln’s words from nearly two centuries ago.
Let’s remember to honor those who fought for a better country during the Civil War.
Let’s remember the people who gave their lives serving in the military since then.
Let’s remember their sacrifice ensure our freedom.
