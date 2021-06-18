THUMBS UP to those honoring the late James Brown’s legacy.
Brown was a longtime educator and served as a city councilor and vice mayor before he died Feb. 2, 2021 while being treated for complications from COVID-19.
He taught history and psychology at McAlester High School and in the 1970s helped organize the Afro Student Union.
Rosalyn Jones and Yvonne Allford are now co-sponsors of the Afro Student Union and said they wanted to honor Brown’s legacy by continuing the club open to all students and by making T-shirts.
The shirts include a quote from the poet Maya Angelou: “If you’re going to live, Leave a legacy. Make a mark on the world that can’t be erased.”
A limited supply of the shirts is available now at Key Academy, which is now inside the Eugene Fields School, at 918-423-4780.
Regular sizes through large are $8 and plus-sizes cost $10 — with all funds going toward the Afro Student Union for field trips, a banquet and more.
This is a great way to continue Brown’s legacy of promoting equality and we hope you can help.
THUMBS UP to those looking to spend time at a free, fun event this weekend.
Barbara Smitherman and organizers of the Juneteenth Festival in McAlester on Saturday hope carnival games, fun music, good food and more leads to bringing people together.
“I want everyone to come, first of all, to enjoy themselves — but I want the community to come back together,” Smitherman told us. “I want unity.”
We agree.
Juneteenth is a holiday to commemorate June 19, 1865 — the date when Union Army General Gordon Granger read aloud in Galveston Bay a general order announcing the end of the Civil War. Approximately 250,000 slaves in Texas were emancipated under the terms of the Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln in April 1863.
McAlester’s annual Juneteenth celebrations started in the mid-1970s and have been held nearly every year since.
Let’s all take time Saturday to celebrate again.
THUMBS UP to the city of McAlester for naming a street after a late police officer.
City officials renamed the stretch of South Fourteenth Street between Wade Watts Avenue and Carl Albert Parkway to honor Herbert McIntosh Jr. The newly renamed South Herbert McIntosh Jr. Street runs for several blocks adjacent to the former L’Ouverture gymnasium and McAlester’s Michael J. Hunter Memorial Park.
Corporal McIntosh, known by his nickname of “Heavy Duty,” was 35 and served on the McAlester Police Department for 11 years when he died on duty May 9,1984.
We applaud the city for this gesture to honor Heavy Duty’s memory.
