This month is dedicated to our nation’s history.
Black History Month was founded as a way to acknowledge Black Americans in 1915, long after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 and the 13th Amendment was ratified in 1865 to abolish slavery in America.
The contributions of Black Americans is as broad and diverse as the nation and those stories are part of our nation’s history.
Our community’s history includes some massive figures, moments and institutions of which we’ve written.
L’Ouverture School at 1401 E. Cherokee Ave. was the public school Black students attended in McAlester from 1908 to 1968 — when 115 L’Ouverture High School students integrated with McAlester High School.
Dr. Willa Allegra Strong was among the premier educators in McAlester and the state who left a lasting legacy with her students. The McAlester native was born in South McAlester on June 24, 1908, graduated from L’Ouverture in 1924, earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas, returned to teach at the school in 1929, and earned a master’s degree from the University of Chicago. Strong is remembered as a fierce advocate for education and was inducted into the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame in 2014.
Primus Moore was another L’Ouverture graduate who led a nearly 40-year career in education before he recently died. Moore was deeply committed to education and served a bevy of roles in his 39 years working at McAlester Public Schools. Moore served in the U.S. Army Reserves and was a member of Anderson Grant American Legion Post 250. He served the city of McAlester as a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission and helped lead an ongoing renovation project at his alma mater.
Michael J. Hunter was the first McAlester citizen who died while serving in the Vietnam War. He born Nov. 2, 1946 and died trying to save a fellow soldier on March 15, 1967, receiving a Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his actions. A citizen-led effort and city of McAlester workers recently completed a renovation project on the park dedicated in Hunter’s honor.
This is far from a comprehensive list of historical contributors and it’s a seemingly impossible task to list them all.
Some people still mock the need for a Black History Month and ask why there isn’t a White History Month.
History books and curriculum have largely been written by white people, and thus reflect a homogeneous perspective that has excluded the contributions of Black people, women and other minorities.
So our country should strive to reach the point we no longer need to call attention to the achievements of any specific race or ethnic group. The ideal would be to no longer need a designated month.
But we’re not there yet.
So we’re sharing stories this month and throughout the year not because they’re just Black stories.
They are the stories of our neighbors and friends.
They are our community’s stories.
They are American stories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.