We should take time Friday on Veterans Day to thank those who served.
Our military veterans defended our rights throughout our nation's history.
Our veterans stood to protect American lives, preserve our ways of life, and uphold our democracy.
Our veterans deserve our thanks at all times for their service, dedication, and sacrifice.
Veterans Day is Nov. 11 and marks a day we should always honor our veterans.
McAlester ceremonies include the annual Veterans Day Luncheon on Friday and a free concert that evening by the renowned 77th U.S. Army Band.
The luncheon and accompanying program are set from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at the McAlester Scottish Rite Temple at 305 N. Second St. Doors open at 10 a.m., with tours of the Scottish Rite Temple available prior to the luncheon.
The 77th U.S. Army Band from Fort Sill in Lawton will perform a free concert Friday evening, Nov. 11, in the auditorium at the Scottish Rite Temple.
Doors open for a meet and greet social activity from 5:30 p.m. until 6:15 p.m. prior to the Veterans Day concert, which begins at 6:30 p.m.
Hartshorne is set to host it's Second Annual Veterans Day parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 with a "Welcome Home" theme.
Among parade entries are The Verner Clydesdales, the Choctaw Nation Color Guard, Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant's display nicknamed the Mother of All Bombs, or MOAB. More participants include local police forces, local organizations and others.
The event will include a flyover, a bus ride for veterans, candy for attendees, and more.
But if you can't make any of these event, make sure to take time out of the day to thank a veteran.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
