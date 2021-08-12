THUMBS UP to a local student trying to help teachers.
Kristoffer Rice, an 11-year-old Stuart Public Schools student, recently made his first delivery of books in a project aiming to help local teachers in need of a classroom library. He thanked the community for donating to help him get the project off the ground
"It shows how much work that a community can do in such a small amount of time," Kristoffer told us. "It's really cool that everybody gave a little bit to go toward helping a teacher."
We agree. It's another great way our community can work together to help out a teacher, a neighbor, a friend, a family member.
Kristoffer started Legacy Libraries to donate toward teachers' classroom libraries as a way to honor family friend Lory Middleton, who died in May from COVID-19 complications.
Kristoffer's mom, Stephanie, said Lory and her family took them in like their own family while they lived in Texas years ago.
Lory died in May after being hospitalized with COVID-19 at the age of 45.
Stephanie told us Lory was active in the community and was passionate about education and helping teachers.
We hope this project continues to honor Lory, and to help out our local teachers.
Legacy Libraries accepts donated gently used books and delivers them to teachers needing classroom libraries for their students.
Anyone interested in donating books to the project can contact the Pittsburg County OSU Extension Service office at 707 W. Electric Ave. in McAlester and by calling 918-423-4120.
There is also a drop-off box for the project at the Extension Office.
THUMBS UP to a McAlester-born Olympic gold medalist in volleyball for all her success.
Micha Hancock helped Team USA win gold in indoor volleyball in Tokyo — and her decorated volleyball career started right here in our community.
McAlester teacher Anita Burns told us how she remembered helping coach Micha on a club volleyball team based here before her family moved prior to her reaching high school.
Now, Burns tells her volleyball players at McAlester's Puterbaugh Middle School that they have the same opportunity.
“I tell them ‘her career started right here on this hardwood just like yours is,’” Burns told us.
Micha went on to led Edmond Memorial to Class 6A state titles in 2007, 2009, and 2010 on her way to all-state and All-America honors.
She then played at Penn State, where she was a member of two national championship teams, thrice received All-America honors, and was named the national player of the year in 2014.
Micha's professional career spans Italy, Poland and Puerto Rico, and she has played with Igor Gorgonzola Novara in Italy’s top league since 2019.
We're proud to have a McAlester native go on to win a gold medal.
That success can inspire an entire generation of children aspiring to repeat that and we hope it motivates local children to reach the same heights.
We hope children see Micha's success, and know that it takes passion, talent and hard work to obtain your goals in anything — athletics, academics, career, anything.
Thank you Micha for being an example for young minds.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
