THUMBS UP to organizers of an annual event benefiting a Pittsburg County organization that looks out for our four-legged friends.
Sewell Animal Hospital's 5K9 Mutt Strut to benefit PAWS went virtual last year and returns to a live race this year — set to for a 9 a.m. start Saturday at McAlester High School. A fun run for those not competing in the 5K9 race will start at 8:30 a.m.
The event will include pet contests starting at 10 a.m. — including Best Pet Trick and and Best Pet Costume.
Entry fee costs $25 in advance or $35 on race day for either the Fun Run of the 5K9 Mutt Strut. A $25 Cat Nap option is available for anyone who wants to help but not participate. Registration is open at Sewell's Animal Hospital at 638 S. Main St. in McAlester.
Funds go toward a medical needs program through Partners for an Animal Welfare Society, aka PAWS. The medical program had been placed on hold two years ago without enough funding but was revitalized to offer assistance for local veterinarian patients whose owners may not have otherwise be able to afford the needed treatment.
This is a fun way to benefit a local group offer assistance for local people and their four-legged friends.
•••
THUMBS UP to local students learning how to grow their own food and to everyone making it possible.
An aquaponics system installed at McAlester Public Schools Parker Intermediate Center help provide some fruits and vegetables for the school while students get interactive science lessons.
Aquaponics is a system of growing plants in water used to cultivate aquatic organisms.
Jason Lee, with Wholesome Roots in McAlester, installed the system at the middle school and introduced fifth- and sixth-grade students to how the system works.
The system was originally built at McAlester's Will Rogers Elementary before being moved to Parker this year.
Students spent Thursday morning learning from Lee and McAlester teachers about how the system works and excitedly chattered about what they look forward to growing at the greenhouse.
This is a great way to not only connect what students learn in science class to something they actually put their hands on, but it teaches them how to grow their own food.
We applaud everyone in making this fun, educational project happen for local students.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
