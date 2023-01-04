Have you set your 2023 resolutions?
We’re nearly through the first week of the year and many of us likely at least considered laudable goals, like taking better care of ourselves or getting our finances in order.
While such goals are important, it’s also important to understand one of the best things we can do to bring about positive changes in our lives is to commit to searching for way to improve our own personal attitudes.
In a world and society where there are many things to be critical about, it’s often harder to find the positives, or at least to focus on the positive. Fortunately, there are some tangible ways to improve attitude and also improve the community, as well.
How about making one of your goals taking an opportunity to get involved in your community? We all see problems in our communities. How about finding a way to step up help seek solutions to those problems?
Here are a few simple ways to get involved.
· Make a list of groups that are of interest to you, such as church groups, civic organizations, nonprofits or even a neighborhood group. Then, join a meeting or find a way to volunteer for those organizations.
· Are there board positions available on a nonprofit or group of interest to you? Ask to be considered for the board of any advisory capacities available.
· Are there an particular educational or community issues you have concerns about? Schools, cities and counties hold regular meetings each month that are open to the public. Try attending some of those meetings and listen to what is going on and how those issues are being addressed.
· McAlester, other cities, and Pittsburg County have advisory boards with vacancies. Seek opportunities to attend those advisory meetings and join them.
· Do you have a particular skill, such as carpentry or computer skills? Find a group that needs such skills and volunteer your time to help.
· City and school board elections are coming up in February. Are you registered to vote in your county? If not, get registered and then be sure to vote in those elections. Turnout in these elections is traditionally dismally low, so if you feel your voice isn’t being heard, then make sure you vote.
Our communities will be better when more people join in to work toward positive changes and activities. The more involved you get in some aspect of your community, the more connected you will feel toward the community.
We hope everyone is able to start 2023 on positive footing and with a desire to be a part of the solution to making our communities better through creative ideas and a desire to make change.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.