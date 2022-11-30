Deadline to return gifts is less than a week away — and nearly half the angels on an Angel Tree still remain.
Dec. 6 is the deadline to return gifts for anyone wanting to help local children have a merrier Christmas and holiday season with nearly half of the roughly 400 angels still on the tree.
"We want to help as many families as possible this Christmas season, but we ask anyone who can to come in and pick angels from the tree before Tuesday's deadline," MN-C Publisher Reina Owens said. "This is an amazing project every year that shows how great our community is at helping our friends and neighbors."
The News-Capital and Lions Club started the Angel Tree three years ago as an idea to help community members during the holidays at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
People selected more than 150 angels on the first day the tree became available three years ago — and 278 children in need received a gift and clothes in the inaugural event.
Last year’s event helped more than 300 children in need in and around Pittsburg County before Toliver Chevrolet partnered to help make the project even bigger this year.
Nearly 200 angels still remain on the trees this year — including a family of four siblings asking for various things.
A 5-year-old boys asked for toy trucks. His 10-year-old sister asked for some makeup. Their 14-year-old and 10-year-old brothers asked for anything to do with fishing.
We love seeing support for this project with our community coming together to help our friends, family, and neighbors in need over the holidays.
But we hope anyone who can offer some help can come to our offices at 500 S. Second St. to take a look at the cards, pick up an angel or two, and bring back gifts by the Dec. 6 deadline.
Cards on trees at the News-Capital represent a child in and around Pittsburg County needing assistance over the holidays. Each child on the tree is anonymous and receives at least one outfit, shoes, toys, jacket, and gloves — along with one small toy.
Every angel on the tree is numbered, so anyone purchasing gifts for an angel must number the gifts.
We thank everyone for taking part in this project and look forward to delivering the gifts soon.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
