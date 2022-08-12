THUMBS UP to a local student representing southeast Oklahoma on the national stage.
Hayden Morris became the first Oklahoman to win the USA Cornhole Junior National Championship after taking a big win Saturday that was broadcast on ESPN.
The Hartshorne High School sophomore made history with the championship — then got a day named after him in McAlester with Mayor John Browne proclaiming Aug. 6, 2022 as "Hayden Morris Day."
It's a fitting recognition for such an achievement.
The 15-year-old opened the junior singles at the national tournament on Thursday — winning all six of his round-robin matches to take the top seed in the main bracket.
“I was feeling pretty confident,” Hayden told us. “Once you go 3-0, you’re going to play someone else who’s 3-0, so once I got to 3-0, I played three really, really good people. So once I beat them I thought ‘I can make it out of this.’”
He advanced through the bracket and jumped out to a 19-9 lead in the championship match before needing a four-bagger to clinch the title.
“I was like ‘if I just keep putting bags in the hole, there’s nothing he can really do and once I get a miss I can finish and win,’” Hayden said.
He then put in four and his opponent's final bag hung on the edge of the hole as Hayden claimed the national title.
We applaud Hayden for his determination on the biggest stage and congratulate him on a big achievement.
He told us he started playing cornhole a few years ago with his brother in a blind-draw tournament league at the J.I. Stipe Center in McAlester.
The Morrises then started competing at regional tournaments in the Oklahoma Cornhole Association and worked their way up from the intermediate divisions.
Hayden said the brothers practice for hours every day in the shop at their home — and got competitive with each other in some practice rounds.
Now, Hayden is competing at the highest level and getting tips from cornhole professionals.
He thanked friends, family and sponsors for their support on his journey — which continues with the OCA State Championships this weekend.
Congrats again to the champ and good luck in your next tournaments.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
