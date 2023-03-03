THUMBS UP to organizers of an annual steak competition and community block party for bringing back a free, fun event — this time adding wings.
Registration is open for this year’s Grillmarks Festival set for May 6 with competitors set to put their best steaks and wings to the test — but organizers also want the community to enjoy a free event in downtown.
“It’s important to have community events that are fun that people enjoy to get together,” said Jeremy Beaver, chairperson of the McAlester Makers competition committee.
We agree.
This event each year offers not only a fun competition between professional and home cooks, but it provides a fun atmosphere for people to hangout, enjoy music and good food — and it’s all free to people looking for something fun in downtown.
Organizers encourage community members to walk around Choctaw Avenue, try each teams’ items and snacks, play games and enjoy a block-party-type event.
The inaugural Grillmarks Festival included roughly 12 teams before growing to about 20 the following year and continuing to become more popular in the area.
Grillmarks is organized by McAlester Makers Inc., a 501©(3) nonprofit based in McAlester dedicated to promoting economic stability and growth by cultivating and equipping local entrepreneurs, artisans, and the community in which they live.
While the event is free for people to attend and peruse the various food, competitors must pay a $125 entry fee.
The steak draft will start roughly at 12:30 p.m. with a representative drawing a number representing their turn in line. Steaks will be displayed for choosing in a snake order for the draft until each team has five steaks.
Each team gets five ribeye steaks to prepare — with one steak submitted to the judges, two or three for public tasting, and the rest for use as needed.
Organizers also brought back the Best Bite competition — this year with chicken wings from 3F’s Farms in Checotah, Okla.
Each team will receive 24 separated chicken wings and turn in five to the judges between 2-3 p.m. Judges will score the wings based on originality, taste and overall impression.
The People’s Choice competition also returns for teams to offer any food items for a variety of anonymous judges that will take place 3-5 p.m.
Winners of the steak competition receives $2,000, Best Bite competition winners receive $1,500, and the People’s Choice winners receive $1,000.
Winners will be announced between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. — immediately followed by the Paul Benjaman Trio performing at Spaceship Earth Coffee.
This event offers the community a chance to come together and enjoy awesome food, good music and a free, fun hangout in downtown.
Let’s all have fun and enjoy it.
