Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton recently broke ground on the site of a new facility that will provide a huge upgrade for the campus.
The college broke ground for a new dormitory designed to house 40 students — with construction set to be complete by fall 2024.
“This is a great day for Eastern,” EOSC President Dr. Janet Wansick said.
We agree as the new dormitory presents the promise of growth at one of our community’s institutions.
Eastern is vital to our community as it provides students myriad opportunities to continue their education and work toward a brighter future, which in turn helps our community build toward progress and move forward.
EOSC was originally established in 1908 as the Oklahoma School of Mines and Metallurgy, and closed during World War I before it reopened in 1920 with trade and industrial education added to the curriculum.
The college added teacher training and extension course in 1924 and changed its name to Eastern Oklahoma State College in 1927 to more accurately represent its mission of pre-college level instruction.
Throughout its history, Eastern has provided opportunities for students to grow and provided our community with a brighter future.
The new dormitory will help continue that mission with 20 double-occupancy units.
This project is an investment in infrastructure, education, and our community’s future.
We look forward to more Eastern graduates moving mountains in the near future.
