Students will graduate soon and the News-Capital is honored to be part of recognizing them again this year.
Area schools continue preparing for commencement ceremonies in the coming months to honor students taking another step toward giving our community, state, nation, and globe a brighter future.
We congratulate all the students who worked toward reaching the goal of graduation and hope that the day is a joyous occasion each will remember forever.
Graduation is a life milestone as students take the next steps to the rest of their lives — whether they end up working in our community’s schools, hospital, car shops and other business, or they end up making a life for themselves elsewhere.
The News-Capital is working with schools to help celebrate students for their efforts to reach graduation.
School officials can send information about their valedictorians and salutatorians in an email to editor@mcalesternews.com to get those lists published in the paper.
Information must include:
• correct spelling of each student’s name;
• a picture of each students with which honor they will receive;
• family members;
• activities;
• future plans; and
• any other noteworthy items.
The News-Capital is also working on the annual graduation tab that recognizes all high school graduates in the community.
School officials must deliver all senior individual photos with their names on a flash drive to the News-Capital office at 500 S. Second St. by May 1.
Graduation information can also be submitted via email to phurlbut@mcalesternews.com — but school representatives must call the News-Capital offices at 918-421-2015 for confirmation that the newspaper received it.
Congratulations to all students preparing to graduate and we wish you all the best in your future endeavors.
