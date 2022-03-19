Transparency in government allows us, the people, to maintain control of the government — and that means government records must be more accessible.
The Oklahoma Open Meeting Act and Open Records Act were written to help make the state's government more transparent to taxpayers. The purpose of the acts is to ensure and facilitate the public’s right to access and review government records so they may exercise their inherent political power.
Oklahoma’s Open Records Act allows any citizen to request any public record from any public body — and requires those agencies to allow prompt and reasonable access to public records.
Public records are defined as all documents created or received by a public official or body, or their representatives, relating to public business, funds or property. Exceptions include personal financial information, computer software, certain personnel records, personal notes, and more.
Every official or employee of a public body in Oklahoma is subject to the state’s Open Records Act. Public bodies include any board, office, commission or agency supported by or expending public funds, or operating public property.
There are some exemptions in the law, and the Oklahoma Press Association works hard at establishing a respectful working relationship with legislators who attempt to create additional exemptions.
Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, authored House Bill 3475 to address “excessive disruption” from records requests. He said the bill stemmed from city of McAlester Mayor John Browne and Oklahoma Hospital Association representatives voicing concerns over "excessive records requests" from former city manager Randy Green.
Green became the youngest city manager in McAlester’s history as a 29-year-old in 1982 and held the position until McAlester city councilors terminated him in January 2005. A federal jury convicted Green in March 2006 on five counts of embezzling city money during a time period when the city received federal funds. Green was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison with 36 months of supervised probation following his release.
Later, Green posted questions on Facebook about management at city hall and the hospital before he died in November after battling COVID-19.
Officials said they sought relief from Green's "excessive" records requests and brought those concerns to Grego.
"It can be used as a form of harassment," Grego told the News-Capital.
We understand how some might take advantage of the open records laws only to put an unfair burden on an agency or record keeper.
It's unfair to the record keeper to spend countless hours fulfilling requests for someone who doesn't pay the fees or doesn't bother picking up the documents.
But it's not right to restrict public access to documents.
Grego's bill would have allowed any public record keeper the right to deny an open records request at will if they determined "a request places an excessive disruption in producing public records on the public body or if the custodian has reason to believe that repeated requests are intended to disrupt other essential functions of the public body."
Without defining "excessive disruption," that would have given record keepers an easy way to deny any and all records requests at will.
We often submit records requests to governing bodies under the Oklahoma Open records Act to obtain documents that inform our reporting.
Our staff understands record keepers can be busy and a records request adds some additional work. So we are specific in the documents we seek, even having conversations with record keepers about what we're looking for, to expedite the search process so it takes less time.
Another part of Grego's bill would have allowed a complete Open Records Act exemption to a public trust hospital doing business with a non-profit.
We can't stand for that exemption either.
The News-Capital and OPA Executive Vice President Mark Thomas presented our concerns over the bill to Grego — who decided to pull it from being heard on the floor for a full vote.
We thank Grego for pulling the bill and working with us to ensure that citizens' rights to obtain public documents will not be abridged.
Government records belong to the public, not the government.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
