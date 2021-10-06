Lots of good things are happening with our local library.
McAlester Public Library gets 100 new books per month, is getting a new roof, and offers all kinds of programs that continue to benefit our community.
There's a lot going on at the library — and several new programs give our community opportunity to continue education.
"Libraries can't be what they used to be," Assistant Library Manager Heath Stanfield told us in a story for the McAlester News-Capital's latest McAlester Living magazine. "We have to evolve to meet the needs of our community."
Stanfield and coworkers implemented programs that offer classes and fun things for us to do.
Backyard Explorers Club is a new program that teaches participants about nature with creative projects and activities.
Chess Club offers giant-sized chess pieces and conventional-sized sets for players and budding learners at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Tween Game Time is every Monday at 6:30 p.m. for anyone younger than 14 to play board games and video games
Wiggle Worms is every Tuesday at 10 a.m. and offers a story time with activities.
Teen Game Time is for anyone 13-18 and is held every Friday at 3:30 p.m.
That's just a small sample of the programs McAlester Public Library offers at 401 N. Second St. Anyone seeking more information can call 918-426-0930.
Everyone is welcome to attend and participate in the club, or clubs. No advance signup is necessary.
The library offers a safe place for anyone to read a new book or revisit an old favorite — but it's also staying with the times.
It offers fun activities and clubs for a plethora of interests.
There's also internet available to use in the library for a variety of things.
We applaud the McAlester Public Library and Southeast Oklahoma Library System for implementing so many programs and investing further in our community.
So whether you're interested in finding a new read, want to learn a new game, or need internet access, the McAlester Public Library likely has you covered.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.