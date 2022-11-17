A Thanksgiving Gala brought people together to give thanks and to give back to their community.
The McAlester United Area Ministers Fellowship organized a Thanksgiving Gala held Tuesday at Life Church to help raise funds for shelters that help people in our community.
Dr. Barbara Smitherman, pastor at Tabernacle of Praise Worship Center and president of McAlester United Area Ministers Fellowship, said the event's goal is to raise funding to go toward helping the community.
Portions of the proceeds go toward the shelters and the remaining funds go toward the ministers fellowship — which then uses that money to continue offering help in the community through various causes.
Local ministers organized the inaugural event last year with four sponsors — and it grew this year with 14 sponsors and more than 100 attendees.
This year's event raised enough money to provide $500 apiece to Hope House, Youth Emergency Shelter, Ki Bois Community Action Inc. Domestic Violence Center, and Good Samaritan Outreach.
These organizations do lots of amazing work in our community to help our neighbors in need.
Hope House is known as a homeless shelter for women and children, but provides several programs to help women get back on their feet.
Youth Emergency Shelter, aka Y.E.S., primarily serves children from birth to 18 years old by providing shelter, but includes outpatient services to offer programs for counseling, youth offenders, chronic absentees, and more.
Good Samaritan Outreach is a nonprofit established in 2004 to leverage resources to love, feed, teach, and house men in need.
Ki Bois Community Action Inc. Domestic Violence Center serves victims of domestic violence.
We applaud the United Ministers Fellowship for putting together this event to benefit organizations doing good in our community.
We also thank the United Ministers Fellowship for the good work it does in our community through events like this, providing support to McAlester-based nonprofit Shared Blessings and local benefits like the Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner, and much more throughout the year.
We encourage everyone who can to get involved in some way to give back to the community.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.