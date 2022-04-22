THUMBS UP to everyone involved in helping give people hope in our community.
Terry Dunn told people on Thursday how she got a new beginning to her life through Hope House of McAlester, a shelter and ministry for homeless women and their children.
"Hope House means hope," she said. "They give you hope and direction. They give you the tools to do life right."
She spoke during the Strong Women Luncheon to benefit Hope House of McAlester about the support and comfort she received at the shelter. Dunn talked about how Hope House classes changed everything for herself and others.
Sarena Henderson, another Hope House client, said she became homeless in August 2021 and searched for somewhere she could turn for assistance before showing up at Hope House.
"We had never been in a homeless shelter before," Henderson said. "They made me feel right at home. "They took us into the pantry and showed us all the food.
"It was hard at first," she added. "I had a lot of issues to work through. They worked with me."
Terry and Sarena shared their stories at the benefit, while Hope House has served more than 15,000 women since the shelter opened in 2009.
Hope House Ministry Coordinator Tina Adams said the facility serves 14 women and five children as of Thursday.
We applaud everyone involved in giving women in our community a safe place to go in their time of need.
While Continuum of Care data shows homelessness decreased in Oklahoma from 2007, nearly 4,000 people are homeless on any given night across the state.
Data shows homelessness decreased 7% and sheltered homelessness declined 13% from 2007 to 2020 — but the unsheltered homeless population rose 10% during that span.
Homeless people deserve compassion no matter the circumstances leading to their situation and Hope House provides for people in need.
We thank those caring for our neighbors and encourage the community to also provide support for the cause.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
