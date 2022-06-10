THUMBS UP to a local realtor group giving back to our community — specifically to those helping to make a difference.
Members of the Southeastern Oklahoma Association of Realtors recently presented a check to a local summer program and an affiliate member continued gathering donations for a local child advocacy center.
SOAR members donated a $1,000 check to the Flying by Summer Program for Kids — a program that serves free breakfast and lunch to enrolled children from May 31 to July 22 at the Grand Community Center on East Washington Avenue in McAlester.
Program Director Deloures Smith said the program aims “to empower, encourage, and educate” children and will feature eight weeks of arts and crafts, games, activities, culture, games, reading, and food.
Pam Cross, state director for SOAR, said she first met Smith while she was looking for some property for the Flying By Summer Program.
She said learning the program's needs led her contact the board members to see what they could do to help.
SOAR President Lynn Edwards said when it came to a vote at their last board meeting, there was 100% support to make the contribution.
Smith said members of the community who wish to donate either their time to read to kids, present to the kids, or would like to donate supplies for the program can reach her at 918-329-0709.
SOAR affiliate members Christi Johns and Ashley Fritter of Stride Mortgage in McAlester, also continued gathering donations for the Pittsburg County Child Abuse Response Effort, more commonly known as PC-CARE.
Fritter said she and Johns, who is a PC-CARE board member, volunteer their time to the advocacy center and challenged other members of SOAR to help with donations — and they got several.
We thank the board members for helping people and organizations working to help our community's children.
THUMBS UP to Keep McAlester Beautiful and everyone planning to help clean up a local park on Saturday.
Megan Waters, executive director at KMB, detailed a glass clean up event set for 9 a.m. Saturday at Michael J. Hunter Park.
A citizen-led effort has worked to rehabilitate Michael J. Hunter Memorial Park at 14th and Chickasaw behind the L'Ouverture School in McAlester. The park named after the first soldier from McAlester to be killed in the Vietnam War — Michael J. Hunter, a Black soldier who received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star after dying in an attempt to save a fellow soldier less than a year into his tour of duty.
City officials also focused on improvements at the park over the past few years — installing new swings and playsets, constructing a new splash pad that's near completion, and picking and vacuuming glass at the site.
But broken glass from decades of littering remains on the north end of the park near the pavilions, where Saturday's event will focus cleaning efforts.
Anyone can show up with friends to help the efforts — just make sure to wear closed shoes for protection.
Waters said the nonprofit will provide grabbers, gloves, buckets, and kneelers to anyone who helps.
We applaud KMB for its efforts at the park and across our community.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
