This week brought several candidates to McAlester for debates and forums ahead of the June 28 primaries.
Candidates running for the U.S. Congressional District 2 seat made their pitches on Monday during a forum by the McAlester Defense Support Association and the city of McAlester.
Tuesday brought District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan and challenger Matthew Sheets to a candidate debate sponsored by No Express Purpose and hosted at Downtown 312 in McAlester.
The News-Capital hosted an election forum on Thursday at the Eastern Oklahoma State College-McAlester Campus with sessions also livestreamed on our Facebook page that are still available online.
These events highlighted just one week in a campaign cycle that included several public appearances and events as candidates made their case for our votes.
We applaud everyone involved in making these events happen so voters can learn more about candidates in person before heading to the polls.
Many of the county and state seats that represent Pittsburg County will be determined in the June 28 Republican primary as all candidates filed as Republicans. But we still encourage everyone who can vote in the primaries to do so.
Sullivan and Sheets filed as Republicans with no other challengers.
Pittsburg County District 3 Commissioners candidates — incumbent Ross Selman, Trent Myers, Glen Padgett, and Logan Sanders — all filed as Republicans. If none of the candidates gets more than 50% of the vote during the primary, the top two vote-getters advance to a runoff on Aug. 23.
Candidates at the Monday forum made their case to voters in U.S. Congressional District 2. U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin vacated the seat to run for the seat to be vacated by U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe after his retirement effective Jan. 3, 2023.
The CD 2 race features 16 candidates, with 14 Republicans in the field ahead of the June 28 primary.
Candidates told attendees about themselves, discussed their priorities, how to prioritize the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant and more at the forum.
We encourage voters to watch the livestreams of each of these events — but don't stop there.
These events give voters an opportunity to hear from candidates, but we should all get as much information as we can on each candidate.
It is our freedom and duty to vote, and we must ensure that we know the candidates before then going to vote.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
